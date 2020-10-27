Advertisement

Clean up work on Sanford Dam starting next month

The dam collapsed in May amid heavy flooding of the Tittabawassee River.
(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers are finally able start cleaning up debris that piled up at the Sanford dam in Midland County.

Many people in the mid-Michigan community have been eagerly waiting on the approval of grants from the federal government needed to fund restoration projects.

The first grant to be approved will allow for debris removal to begin on the Sanford dam. Volunteers got right to work.

“If you were not here early on, you don’t know that the debris was right up to the top,” said State Representative Annette Glenn. “So the amount of work that’s just happened in a day and a half is amazing.”

The debris removal process is expected to take place in November, when volunteers will start returning any belongings they find in the pile back to their owners.

Historic flooding in May caused millions of dollars in damage in Midland and Gladwin Counties. The Edenville Dam collapsed amid heavy rainfall, causing the Sanford Dam, downstream on the Tittabawassee River, to fail.

