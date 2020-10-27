Advertisement

Can I celebrate Halloween during the pandemic?

Health officials say Halloween traditions should look a little different this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials say Halloween traditions should look a little different this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Health officials say Halloween traditions should look a little different this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19.(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -

Health officials say Halloween traditions should look a little different this year to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Instead of big parties and haunted houses, they suggest activities like outdoor pumpkin carving, neighborhood costume parades or scary movie marathons that minimize close contact with strangers. For those who venture out to trick-or-treat, health experts say it will be important to social distance, sanitize hands regularly and wear a face covering.

They also say anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, known exposures to the virus or pending tests results should stay home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lansing armed robbers sentenced

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The robberies occurred between July and September of 2019.

News

Clean up work on Sanford Dam starting next month

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The dam collapsed in May amid heavy flooding of the Tittabawassee River.

National

North Carolina US Senate: Health Care

Updated: 39 minutes ago

National

North Carolina US Senate: Racial Justice

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Monopoly sales up during pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Sales of classic board-games are soaring.

Latest News

National

North Carolina US Senate: Coronavirus

Updated: 42 minutes ago

National Politics

Biden goes on offense in Georgia while Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than a third of the expected ballots in the election already cast, it could become increasingly challenging for Trump and Biden to reshape the race.

National

Philadelphia police shooting of Black man sparks unrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police shot and killed a 27-year-old Black man on a Philadelphia street after yelling at him to drop his knife, sparking violent protests that police said injured 30 officers and led to dozens of arrests.

National

Raw: Zeta makes landfall in Mexico

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Zeta roared ashore on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula overnight.

National

California braces for more fire danger from winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California prepared for another round of dangerous fire weather Tuesday even as crews fought a pair of fast-moving blazes in the south that critically injured two firefighters and left more than 100,000 under evacuation orders.