Two Lansing men sentenced for armed robbery

By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that Jay Zollicoffer was sentenced to serve a total of 22 ½ years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for three counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a robbery and one count of robbery. His codefendant, Marco Jackson was previously sentenced to 15 years in the Federal Bureau of Prisons as well for his role as an aider and abettor. Jackson pled guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a robbery and one count of robbery.

“Armed robbery is violent and dangerous,” said U.S. Attorney Birge. “The risk of death, serious injury, and psychological harm is ever-present. Our office will continue to pursue those who use guns to commit crimes of violence.”

Between July and September 2019, Zollicoffer and Jackson robbed eight convenience stores in the Lansing area at gunpoint. Zollicoffer entered each store wearing a mask and brandishing a pistol. He robbed the store clerks of cash, alcohol, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. Jackson cased the stores before the robberies and acted as a lookout and getaway driver. At sentencing, Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker emphasized the escalating seriousness and danger of each robbery.

“Robberies committed with a firearm are particularly dangerous, and finding perpetrators is a top priority for our agents and task force officers,” said David G. Nanz, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “Gas station attendants, store workers, and citizens throughout the Lansing metro area have the right to be free from violent criminal acts that threaten the safety and security of our community. This collaborative effort to address violent crime in our communities is just one example of how we can make a difference when working together.”

This case was investigated by the Lansing Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Michigan State Police, and the Lansing Township Police Department.

