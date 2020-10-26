Target introduces new line reservation system
The company aims to avoid big crowds outside of stores.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Target is aiming to make your holiday shopping a little bit more bearable.
The company has set up a new reservation system to avoid big crowds outside of stores.
To save your spot, visit to Target.com/line, find your closest store or enter the zip code of a desired store, and see if there’s a long wait.
Capacity in stores is still limited, so if there is a line, you can reserve your spot online and Target will text you when it’s your turn to shop.
You can also check-out and pay using their app.
Target also plans to add more parking spots for curbside pick-up.
