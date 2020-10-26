Advertisement

Target introduces new line reservation system

The company aims to avoid big crowds outside of stores.
An exterior photograph of a Target store in Martinsburg, Virginia.
An exterior photograph of a Target store in Martinsburg, Virginia. (KY3)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Target is aiming to make your holiday shopping a little bit more bearable.

The company has set up a new reservation system to avoid big crowds outside of stores.

To save your spot, visit to Target.com/line, find your closest store or enter the zip code of a desired store, and see if there’s a long wait.

Capacity in stores is still limited, so if there is a line, you can reserve your spot online and Target will text you when it’s your turn to shop.

You can also check-out and pay using their app.

Target also plans to add more parking spots for curbside pick-up.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former St. John Catholic School teacher in court Monday

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The appearance is part of state AG Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation.

News

Disney reopening part of California Adventure Park next month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Nearby Disneyland is not ready for reopening.

News

Fmr. Holt Schools employee who admitted to tying minor up, sentenced to probation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
John Michael Roberts is due in court for sentencing Monday.

News

Guinness announces non-alcoholic stout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The new beer features water, barley, hops and yeast.

Latest News

News

Delta banning anti-maskers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Over 400 people are now on the no-fly list.

News

Section of South Pennsylvania Ave closed Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Businesses will remain open during road work.

News

President Trump in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Clinton County Tuesday, delivering remarks at the Capital Region International Airport.

National Politics

Democrats ask Pence to skip Barrett vote over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

VOD Recordings

Former Holt Public Schools employee to be sentenced Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
John Michael Roberts is due in court for sentencing Monday

News

No one injured in Delhi Township car fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Car caught fire on Bishop Rd in Delhi Township Sunday