St. Gerard and Fowler High School switch to online learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After COVID-19 outbreaks, administrators at St. Gerard Catholic School and Fowler High School decided to switch to online learning for two weeks.

According to the MDHHS, St. Gerard in Delta Township reported six cases. Five are staff members and one a student. Fowler High School reported two cases. However, they did not reveal if those cases were staff or students.

St. Gerard Spokesman David Kerr has confirmed that in-person classes are set to resume Nov. 2. Superintendent Neil Hufnagel said that Fowler High School students are expected to return to in-person classes on Nov. 3.

Fowler High School will continue to participate in extracurricular activities like sports.

