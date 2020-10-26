Advertisement

South Washington election unit offering drive-thru voting

(WCAX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - South Washington voters who are unable or who may feel uncomfortable voting in person this election now have another option to cast their ballot. The South Washington election unit is now offering drive-thru voting for the upcoming election.

“I am promising Lansing City residents a safe, secure and accurate election. This is one way we are keeping our promise. It’s another opportunity for city residents to vote and feel safe doing so,” said Clerk Chris Swope. “The drive-through option is also more convenient for residents who have physical limitations.”

The drive-thru voting is also offering the ability to register to vote, replace their ballot due to an error, or simply vote early without every having to leave their vehicle.

“So far, we have had voters with diverse situations who have taken advantage of the drive thru options,” continued Clerk Swope. “In just a few days, we have assisted voters with an infant to a voter who was over 100 years old. There are lots of situations where having a drive through option makes sense.”

Now through November 3 (Election Day), the only way for Lansing City Voters to register to vote for this election is in person at one of the three Clerk’s offices: South Washington Elections Unit at 2500 South Washington, Alfreda Schmidt Southside Community Center at 5825 Wise Road, and Lansing City Hall, 124 West Michigan.

To be registered in those last 14 days, a voter must provide proof of residency. Examples of proof of residency include driver’s license or State of Michigan ID with your current address, lease, utility bill, bank statement, or paycheck stub which documents the voter’s name and current address. These documents can be presented electronically.

