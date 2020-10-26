Advertisement

Seven residents receive fines for large gatherings on Gameday

East Lansing's Mayor Aaron Stephens posts about his disappointment of people not following the health guidelines on gameday.
East Lansing's Mayor Aaron Stephens posts about his disappointment of people not following the health guidelines on gameday.(WILX)
Oct. 26, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you were trying to make your way through some of the neighborhoods near campus on Saturday you might have noticed large gatherings of college aged people. According to city officials, there were several residents who received citations as a result.

“On gameday, on Saturday, we issued seven of those violations. Ordinance 1496 is the ordinance that prohibits the violation of a local or state public health order. It’s a civil infraction order fine with a $500 fee attached,” said East Lansing Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez.

Mayor of East Lansing Aaron Stephens posted about his disappointment on his Facebook Page:

“...I encountered the biggest parties I have seen all year yesterday. I was beyond disappointed. Not only that but as I was watching people pour out of the backyard of one house, I had people screaming at me, cussing at me, that we had ruined their good time, and COVID was a hoax.”

MSU sophomore Ava Harding said she understands why people are getting fined, but explained her schoolmates are tired of the pandemic and its guidelines.

“I think they’re just trying to keep everybody safe, but at the same time, everybody here’s over the pandemic and just trying to celebrate the first football game,” said Harding.

“I would say there is some pressure to keep all of the businesses safe and everybody that goes to those as well,” she added.

MSU graduate student Alyssa Harben said she believes Mayor Stephens is doing a good job trying to maintain order during the pandemic.

“I think there is a very tricky path to walk between recognizing that individuals can make choices that aren’t good for the larger group in the area and making sure that both good choices are incentivized. Also, that there are consequences when people are putting others at risk,” said Harben.

In Mayor Stephen’s social media post, he did recognize that there were a lot of people who were following the rules. He commended businesses for standing firm on their guidelines and the people who kept their parties to 10-15 people.

