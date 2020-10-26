Segment of Tecumseh River Rd. closing Tuesday for emergency valve replacement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the City of Lansing Public Service Department announced the Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) will close Tecumseh River Road at N. Waverly Road on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The closure is for emergency valve replacement.

Access to local residences and sidewalks will still be open.

The work is expected to be complete on Friday, Oct. 30 at the end of the day.

BWL closing Tecumseh Road at Waverly (Lansing BWL)

