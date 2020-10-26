President Trump’s Lansing visit causes coronavirus concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump will make a stop in Lansing on Tuesday. This comes at a time when Michigan is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Health officials say they’re concerned that a large gathering like this could make things worse.

“We saw basically a fairly significant outbreak around other White House-related events when the president himself tested positive,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

In a statement, Deputy National Press Secretary Courtney Parella for the president’s re-election campaign wrote the following:

“We take strong precautions for our campaign events. Every attendee is provided a mask they’re instructed to wear and has access to plenty of hand sanitizer. We also have signs at our events instructing attendees to wear their masks.”

For those planning to go to the rally on Wednesday, Vail has a message.

“One, if you’re feeling sick, don’t go. Two, wear a mask. Obviously, rallies and things like that aren’t the easiest to find space so the distancing is a harder thing to do,” she said.

