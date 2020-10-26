President Trump in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Clinton County Tuesday, delivering remarks at the Capital Region International Airport.

The President’s website says President Trump will deliver remarks alongside other Republican candidates for a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.” The rally starts at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening to the public at 11 a.m.

Those interested in attending may only register up to 2 tickets per cell phone number. All tickets are distributed on a first come first serve basis. By registering for the event those attending acknowledge the risk of contracting COVID-19. For tickets, click here.

News 10 will be at the President’s rally on Tuesday and will bring you live updates on air, online, and on the WILX mobile app.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.