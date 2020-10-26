Advertisement

President Trump in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

President Donald Trump is stopping at the Capital Region Internation Airport Tuesday.
By Mallory Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Clinton County Tuesday, delivering remarks at the Capital Region International Airport.

The President’s website says President Trump will deliver remarks alongside other Republican candidates for a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.” The rally starts at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening to the public at 11 a.m.

Those interested in attending may only register up to 2 tickets per cell phone number. All tickets are distributed on a first come first serve basis. By registering for the event those attending acknowledge the risk of contracting COVID-19. For tickets, click here.

News 10 will be at the President’s rally on Tuesday and will bring you live updates on air, online, and on the WILX mobile app.

