Section of South Pennsylvania Ave closed Tuesday
Businesses will remain open during road work.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday the southbound lanes of South Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed from Baker Street to East Mount Hope Avenue.
Crews will begin sewer repairs starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. During the road work you can still get to businesses in the area.
The road is expected to re-open by Wednesday.
