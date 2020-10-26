Advertisement

NASCAR Cup Race Still on Hold

Clint Bowyer (14) leads a pace lap in honor of his final season before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-FORT WORTH, Texs (AP) - The resumption of NASCAR’s Cup playoff race is still on hold because of dreary weather. It was raining with temperatures in the mid-40s when the race was supposed to resume today in Fort Worth, Texas. There was no official word from NASCAR on when the race might proceed. Only 52 of the 334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle stopped the race. There was a delay of more than four hours before it was postponed. Cars were still parked in the garage while jet dryers made slow laps around the track Monday. There was a significant chance of more rain throughout the day.

