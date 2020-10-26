Microsoft to host virtual open house on remote learning

DETROIT (AP) - Microsoft will host a virtual open house designed to address the needs of teachers, other educators, students and families navigating remote learning. The free event is scheduled Nov. 7 and offers more than 30 workshops, seminars and presentations. Students, educators and parents from the Detroit area are expected to join participants from across the U.S., Canada and Europe. Sessions will cover educational and accessibility tools to create an inclusive classroom, new ways for effective virtual communication, tips for maintaining school and work and life balance, and guides for improving physical and mental health during remote learning.

