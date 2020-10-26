Advertisement

Michigan reports 3,881 new cases of Coronavirus

(Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb at an alarming rate in the State of Michigan.

As of Monday, October 26, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 3,881 new cases of coronavirus in Michigan. 29 new statewide deaths were also reported.

Michigan’s totals now climb to 161,907 cases and 7,211 deaths.

While today’s report would be a record for daily cases, today’s case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, October 24 according to the MDHHS. The MDHHS says over the last two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is about 1,940 per day.

Ingham County reports 4,498 cases and 65 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,748 cases and 63 deaths.

Eaton County reported 1,030 cases and 11 deaths.

Clinton County reported 962 cases and 16 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 672 cases and 33 deaths.

Recovery numbers were also posted over the weekend. The MDHHS reported 114,939 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

This statistic is updated weekly.

