Michigan Humanities awards over $170,000 for cultural programming

(Knox County Art and Fine Crafts Center)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Humanities announced they awarded $171,925 in grants to 13 organizations in support of public humanities programming. The awards go up to $15,000 per project; prioritizing Michigan nonprofits doing work surrounding culture, education, and community.

“Our new round of Humanities Grantees are creating a diverse set of online and in-person projects to ensure the humanities remain vibrant in Michigan while we face these unprecedented times together,” said Shelly Kasprzycki, President and CEO of Michigan Humanities.

Here are the organizations with their award amounts in local counties:

Allegan County

Saugatuck-Douglas History Center—Century of Progress: A Timeline of Saugatuck-Douglas LBGTQ History, $8,250

Emmet County

King House Association—King House Timeline Exhibit, $10,400

Grand Traverse County

The Writer’s Series of Traverse City—The Thanksgiving Play performance and discussion with Native American playwright Larissa FastHorse, $5,575

Gratiot County

Alma College—Three Nights at the Opera, $15,000 Mackinac County Museum of Ojibwa Culture—Honoring Our Hometown Native American Heroes, $15,000

Marquette County

Northern Michigan University—The Decolonization Exhibition, $13,226

Mecosta County

Ferris State University—Preservation and Exhibition of the Bruce Davidson Photo Collection, $15,000

Midland County

Midland Center for the Arts—Midland County Historical Society Oral History Project, $14,475

Temple Arts—Wonderfully Made: The Artis Family Collection of African American Art, $15,000

Saginaw County

Saginaw Valley State University—Two Exhibitions Centered on Michigan’s Contributions to Hip Hop and Architecture, $15,000

Wayne County

-Marygrove Conservancy—Digitizing Marygrove’s Defining Detroit Collection, $15,000

-Planet Detroit--(RE)Storying Agency: (RE)Mapping and (RE)Imagining the Terrain of Metro Detroit, $15,000

St. Joseph County

-Indiana Michiana Public Broadcasting—A Story of the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi, $15,000

Spring 2021 Humanities Grant draft proposals are currently being accepted. The final application deadline is March 18, 2021.

For more information, click here.

