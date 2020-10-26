MDHHS and DNR remind hunters not to eat wildlife taken near Iosco County marsh

OSCODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters to not eat venison from deer taken within five miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township. A Do Not Eat deer advisory remains in effect due to evidence the deer may be contaminated with PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), a type of PFAS.

The announcement comes as archery hunting season is well underway and the firearms season starts on Nov. 15.

Due to the potential health risk of eating a contaminated deer from the area, MDHHS advises that no deer from within five miles of Clark’s Marsh should be consumed. The advisory does not apply to livestock raised in the area such as cattle and chickens.

Additionally, MDHHS recommends no one eat organs from any fish, deer or other wild game in the state because many chemicals, including PFAS, can accumulate in their organs. The Do Not Eat advisory for all fish and wildlife taken for consumption from the marsh is due to evidence that Clark’s Marsh is highly contaminated with PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

This includes:

fish

aquatic and semi-aquatic mammals (i.e. muskrats)

amphibians (i.e. frogs)

mollusks (i.e. snails)

reptiles (i.e. turtles)

arthropods (i.e. crayfish)

“These advisories have been issued to protect Michiganders from PFAS as this chemical has been shown to cause damage to immune and reproductive systems, raise cholesterol levels and increase chances of cancers, such as kidney and testicular cancers,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

Three separate health advisories have been issued in recent years for Clark’s Marsh:

a Do Not Eat fish advisory in 2012

a Do Not Eat deer advisory in 2018 and updated in 2019

and a Do Not Eat resident aquatic and semi-aquatic wildlife advisory in 2019.

All remain in effect today.

The health advisory for deer was issued in 2018 due to high levels of PFOS analyzed in the venison from one deer of several taken from the area near Clark’s Marsh, which borders the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base. PFOS is the most common PFAS that bioaccumulates in fish and wild game.

In 2019, the geographic area covered by the deer advisory was updated using section boundaries instead of road boundaries, which more closely delineates a five-mile radius around Clark’s Marsh. DNR has estimated five miles to be the expected travel range of deer living in or near the marsh. Signs are posted to inform hunters of the advisory area.

An online map of the advisory area and answers to some frequently asked questions can be found HERE under the Fish and Wildlife button.

MDHHS and the DNR collected additional deer from the area in 2020. Statewide assessments of PFAS in other wildlife, such as turkey and waterfowl, are also being planned.

For more information about PFAS in wild game and fish, click HERE and select the Fish and Wildlife button.

For more information about wild game consumption, click HERE and select the Eat Safe Wild Game button.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.