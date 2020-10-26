Advertisement

Mason Public Schools releases new design for Steele Elementary

The design was released to the public October 26.
The design was released to the public October 26.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students of Steele Elementary School will be waking up to a newly designed school in just a few years. Today, Mason Public Schools released the brand new design for Steele Elementary.

Members of the YesMason! Committee and Mason’s School Study Committee joined the Board of Education Capital Improvement Committee (CIC) last Thursday to view the new design of Steele Elementary.

Members of the Steele Elementary design committee alongside GMB, the District’s architecture partner, shared the designs with the larger group. The CIC reviewed the design plans and the next step is for the project to go out for competitive bid in December.

“The School Study Committee spent countless hours over several months helping us shape our long term plans for facility needs. The YesMason! Committee advocated for the proposal by going door-to door to promote the benefits of the bond proposal. We want to send a special thank you to these two groups for their commitment to Mason Public Schools and are grateful for such a supportive community,” said Ronald Drzewicki, Ed.S., Superintendent of Mason Public Schools.

The renovation of Steele Elementary will begin the second phase of a three phase Capital Improvement Project that was approved in November 2017. In April, $19.2M in bonds will be sold to fund the projects in Phase 2. The construction on Steele will break ground in April as well. The building is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2022.

