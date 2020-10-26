Left lane of Southbound MLK Boulevard to be closed for construction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The left lane of southbound MLK Boulevard will be closed for construction starting Wednesday, October 28.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department, in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), announces that they will be installing a curb and guardrail on southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the southbound to northbound crossover at Lenawee Street.

Construction is weather dependent and is expected to be complete by Wednesday, November 18, 2020.During construction, motorists on southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard who will be using the crossover to northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and eastbound Kalamazoo Street will be detoured.

Detour:

South to Malcolm X Street

East on Malcolm X Street to MLK Boulevard

North on MLK Boulevard to Kalamazoo Street

Access to local businesses will be maintained. Please visit //lansingmi.gov/constructionmap and type “SB” into the search bar to locate this project on the Construction Map.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.