Advertisement

Left lane of Southbound MLK Boulevard to be closed for construction

By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The left lane of southbound MLK Boulevard will be closed for construction starting Wednesday, October 28.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department, in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), announces that they will be installing a curb and guardrail on southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the southbound to northbound crossover at Lenawee Street.

Construction is weather dependent and is expected to be complete by Wednesday, November 18, 2020.During construction, motorists on southbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard who will be using the crossover to northbound Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and eastbound Kalamazoo Street will be detoured.

Detour:

  • South to Malcolm X Street
  • East on Malcolm X Street to MLK Boulevard
  • North on MLK Boulevard to Kalamazoo Street

Access to local businesses will be maintained. Please visit //lansingmi.gov/constructionmap and type “SB” into the search bar to locate this project on the Construction Map.

For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Gerard and Fowler High School switch to online learning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
After COVID-19 outbreaks, administrators at St. Gerard Catholic School and Fowler High School decided to switch to online learning for two weeks.

News

Seven residents receive fines for large gatherings on Gameday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
If you were trying to make your way through some of the neighborhoods near campus on Saturday you might have noticed large gatherings of college aged people. According to city officials, there were several residents who received citations as a result.

News

Health experts express concerns as second wave of pandemic begins

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services held a virtual roundtable discussion with leading experts on a state and national level Monday to discuss coronavirus trends for the state.

News

Michigan Humanities awards over $170,000 for cultural programming

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan Humanities announced they awarded $171,925 in grants to 13 organizations in support of public humanities programming.

News

Two Lansing men sentenced for armed robbery

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Between July and September 2019, Zollicoffer and Jackson robbed eight convenience stores in the Lansing area at gunpoint.

Latest News

News

President Trump’s Lansing visit causes coronavirus concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Khan
President Donald Trump will make a stop in Lansing on Tuesday.

News

Trump Administration to send 3,000,000 state-of-the-art BinaxNOW tests to Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
So far, over 873,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Michigan.

News

Segment of Tecumseh River Rd. closing Tuesday for emergency valve replacement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The section will be closed from Tuesday until Friday.

News

‘I Can’t Breathe’ wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lansing Police officers, City of Lansing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman and Rachel Sweet
Anthony Hulon died on April 11 as a result of positional asphyxia.

News

Forty and Eight veterans organization hosts free Trunk or Treat event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The veterans organization is inviting Lansing-area children to enjoy some Halloween fun.