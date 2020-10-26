Howell insurance agent accused of embezzlement heads to court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a Howell insurance agent who is accused of taking more than $375,000 of her clients' money was bound over to circuit court on charges of embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise, among other felonies.

A pretrial date for Alicia Holbrook-Bloink, 44, and her insurance company, Holbrook Insurance Agency LLC, is pending in the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County. She was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday before Judge Daniel Bain in the 53rd District Court.

According to the AG’s office, Holbrook-Bloink is charged with:

One count of conducting criminal enterprises, a 20-year felony;

Two counts of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony;

One count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, a 10-year felony;

Two counts of taxes—failure to file/false return/payment, a five-year felony; and

Four counts of identity theft, a five-year felony.

“Michigan residents and business owners purchase insurance to protect their investments and assets, and when the people we hire to safeguard those interests choose instead to pocket our money, there must be consequences,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to ensuring Michiganders are not taken advantage of by bad actors, and I will continue to work with the Department of Insurance and Financial Services to protect our residents from dishonest practices.”

Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) referred the case to Nessel’s office after several victims filed complaints. It was investigated by DIFS and special agents from the Department of Attorney General.

“The ruling today is a testament to the solid work being done by DIFS and the Attorney General to investigate this case and bring a perpetrator to justice,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Insurance agents serve in highly trusted roles for Michigan families, and protecting those families by preventing fraud is a top priority for the Department and our Fraud Investigation Unit.”

Between 2015 and 2019, Holbrook-Bloink allegedly took money from clients who paid in full, then forged finance agreements with insurance underwriters. This would ensure the client had the policy issued while Holbrook-Bloink used their money. The finance contracts regularly went unpaid, and insurance was canceled, often unknown to the client.

Holbrook-Bloink ultimately could not continue the scheme, and allegedly stole clients' money without attempting to enter a finance agreement or have an insurance policy issued.

The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and works with the Attorney General and law enforcement to prosecute these crimes.

Holbrook-Bloink was arrested in July and released from jail on a 100,000 bond.

Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or by visiting DIFS' insurance fraud website.

