Advertisement

Health experts express concerns as second wave of pandemic begins

Ingham County hospitalizations return to early pandemic levels
The state of Michigan says progress has been made toward addressing racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths and cases.
The state of Michigan says progress has been made toward addressing racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths and cases.(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s health leaders are sounding the alarm as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services held a virtual roundtable discussion with leading experts on a state and national level to discuss coronavirus trends for the state on Monday.

“This is not going away anytime soon. The end of the pandemic is nowhere near,” said Dr. Thomas Frieden, CEO of Resolve to Save Lives.

The Ingham County Health Department said Lansing hospitals are seeing the same number of COVID-19 patients as they did in April, which was during Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

“The recent rises are concerning. Specific factors we are seeing include phenomenon in the demographic shift,” said Emily Martin, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan.

More than 5% of coronavirus tests in Michigan are coming back positive. That number’s been going up all month, after it was around 3% on October 1. Many of those are in younger adults.

Martin said that’s because that age group is generally found in larger crowds. She said that it is making it harder to contain the spread.

“We are learning spread with person-to-person contact is where the intervention needs to be. More so than contact transmission or surface transmission,” said Martin.

Hospitals across the state are getting ready to handle those extra cases.

“The COVID surge appears to be coming back. Our numbers obviously show that,” said Dr. John Deledda, Henry Ford Medical Group and Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Thomas Frieden, CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it is important people follow quarantine orders from local health departments if they are exposed.

However, he said quarantine doesn’t always mean you have to be stuck inside.

“If I lived in a single family house and there were a park behind me and I wanted to go walking with a mask on in quarantine, maybe that’s an okay thing to do,” said Dr. Frieden.

The panelists in Monday’s forum stressed the importance of making sure to wear masks, stay socially distant and avoid large groups.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

St. Gerard and Fowler High School switch to online learning

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
After COVID-19 outbreaks, administrators at St. Gerard Catholic School and Fowler High School decided to switch to online learning for two weeks.

News

Seven residents receive fines for large gatherings on Gameday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
If you were trying to make your way through some of the neighborhoods near campus on Saturday you might have noticed large gatherings of college aged people. According to city officials, there were several residents who received citations as a result.

News

Michigan Humanities awards over $170,000 for cultural programming

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Michigan Humanities announced they awarded $171,925 in grants to 13 organizations in support of public humanities programming.

News

Two Lansing men sentenced for armed robbery

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jake Vigna
Between July and September 2019, Zollicoffer and Jackson robbed eight convenience stores in the Lansing area at gunpoint.

Latest News

News

Left lane of Southbound MLK Boulevard to be closed for construction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The closure is set to start Wednesday, October 28.

News

President Trump’s Lansing visit causes coronavirus concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Khan
President Donald Trump will make a stop in Lansing on Tuesday.

News

Trump Administration to send 3,000,000 state-of-the-art BinaxNOW tests to Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
So far, over 873,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Michigan.

News

Segment of Tecumseh River Rd. closing Tuesday for emergency valve replacement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The section will be closed from Tuesday until Friday.

News

‘I Can’t Breathe’ wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lansing Police officers, City of Lansing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman and Rachel Sweet
Anthony Hulon died on April 11 as a result of positional asphyxia.

News

Forty and Eight veterans organization hosts free Trunk or Treat event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
The veterans organization is inviting Lansing-area children to enjoy some Halloween fun.