Guinness announces non-alcoholic stout

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in over 250 years Guinness is introducing a non-alcoholic stout.

The company’s “0.0” beer goes on sale in the UK and Ireland today.

Each can of the new beer has 70 calories as opposed to the alcoholic Guinness which has 154 calories. The “0.0” features water, barley, hops and yeast.

Unfortunately for Guinness fans in the United States, you’ll have to wait until 2021 for the American release.

