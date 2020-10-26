Advertisement

Guinness announces non-alcoholic stout

The new beer features water, barley, hops and yeast.
(Photo: Vika via Flikr)
(Photo: Vika via Flikr)(KWQC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in over 250 years Guinness is introducing a non-alcoholic stout.

The company’s “0.0” beer goes on sale in the UK and Ireland today.

Each can of the new beer has 70 calories as opposed to the alcoholic Guinness which has 154 calories. The “0.0” features water, barley, hops and yeast.

Unfortunately for Guinness fans in the United States, you’ll have to wait until 2021 for the American release.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Delta banning anti-maskers

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Over 400 people are now on the no-fly list.

News

Section of South Pennsylvania Ave closed Tuesday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Businesses will remain open during road work.

News

President Trump in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Clinton County Tuesday, delivering remarks at the Capital Region International Airport.

National Politics

Democrats ask Pence to skip Barrett vote over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Former Holt Public Schools employee to be sentenced Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
John Michael Roberts is due in court for sentencing Monday

News

No one injured in Delhi Township car fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Car caught fire on Bishop Rd in Delhi Township Sunday

News

Pro Choice with Heart Protest at the capitol

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A small group of women in red cloaks stood in silence on the steps of the Michigan State Capitol advocating for women's right to choose.

News

MHSAA 2020 Playoff Football Pairings

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
MHSAA released the pairings for the 2020 playoffs.

News

County jail switching inmate mail to electronic tablets

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The move eliminates illegal drugs from entering the facility through mail.

News

One man injured in Lansing shooting Saturday

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
A 24-year-old man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.