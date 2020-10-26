Advertisement

Grand Rapids selected for lead pipe replacement grant

Source: Paul Goyette/CC BY-SA 2.0
Source: Paul Goyette/CC BY-SA 2.0(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A western Michigan city has been selected to receive a $5.1 million federal water infrastructure improvement grant to help pay for lead service line replacement. The Environmental Protection Agency says the funding also will support public engagement in Grand Rapids on the risks of lead in drinking water. Both goals are part of the city’s strategic plan. The grant will help fund 1,700 lead service line replacements in the coming years, in addition to 603 replacements currently planned in Grand Rapids' fiscal year 2021 budget. Since 2017, the city has replaced more than 1,500 lead service lines during construction projects and through emergency leak replacements.

