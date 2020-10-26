Free virtual memory screenings as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging people nationwide to get a free, virtual memory screening as part of National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. In November, AFA is offering free screenings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Memory screenings will be conducted in a one-on-one format via secure videoconference in real-time. Appointments can be made by calling AFA at 866-232-8484. Appointments are required and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis and can be done in English or Spanish.

There is no minimum age or insurance requirements and the free program is open to everyone. A device with a webcam – for instance a computer, smartphone or tablet – is needed to participate in the program.

“Just as we get regular screenings for other parts of our bodies, we need to make sure we get a checkup from the neck up as well,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “If you’re having memory issues, it’s important to get them checked out; if you’re not, it’s still valuable to get a baseline. Be proactive about your brain health during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and get a memory screening.”

The memory screenings are simple, quick, and noninvasive, consisting of a series of questions to gauge intellectual functions such as memory, language, and thinking skills. The screening is confidential and takes approximately 10-15 minutes.

AFA states that memory screenings are an important part of health and wellness and are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, cholesterol and skin checks.

Results of the screenings are not a diagnosis, but a may suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

According to AFA, oftentimes memory problems can be caused by treatable or curable conditions, such as a vitamin deficiency or thyroid problem. If the memory problems are the result of something such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection can enable the person to begin medications sooner, provide greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial and allow them to take a more active role in making health, legal and financial decisions.

For more information about memory screenings, Alzheimer’s disease or support services available to help families affected by Alzheimer’s, visit AFA’s website at www.alzfdn.org or call AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484.

