Forty and Eight veterans organization hosts free Trunk or Treat event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – The Forty and Eight veterans organization is inviting Lansing-area children to join it for the annual Trunk or Treat at the clubhouse on South Waverly Highway.

The two hour event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Members will set up fun and scary trunk displays in the parking lot of the clubhouse, located at 2949 S. Waverly Highway behind the John Smoltz Baseball Complex.

“This is something we do every year, and it seems the adults enjoy the fun as much as the kids,” said Dawn Adams, who co-chairs the event with Nancy Hanson.

The Trunk or Treat is one of the Child Welfare events staged throughout the year, which is among the many philanthropic causes the Forty and Eight supports.

“Child Welfare is one of the several causes we support in the Greater Lansing region,” Hanson said. “From our Easter Party in the spring to our Toys for Tots drive in December, we make children a priority.”

The Trunk or Treat is open to the public and free to attend.

The Forty and Eight is a veterans fun and honor club founded in 1920. The Lansing Voiture, or chapter, is famous for its train, which is built on a 1927 Studebaker chassis and has appeared in local parades since 1928.

For information or directions, call the clubhouse at (517) 882-2602.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.