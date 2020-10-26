Former St. John Catholic School teacher in court Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Jackson County elementary school teacher will appear in a Jackson County courtroom this morning.

Joseph (Josef) Comperchio, 66, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony charge punishable by up to life in prison and four counts of second-degree CSC, a 15-year felony.

Comperchio is accused of sexually abusing two people while he was a drama and music teacher at Saint John Catholic School in Jackson. The incidents reportedly occurred between 1974 and 1977 while the victims were between the ages of 9 and 11.

It is all a part of state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation.

Comperchio was arrested in September in Fort Meyers, FL. He waived extradition and was returned to Michigan on Oct. 1.

