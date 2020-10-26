Advertisement

Former St. John Catholic School teacher in court Monday

The appearance is part of state AG Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation.
Joseph Comperchio (Lee County Sheriff)
Joseph Comperchio (Lee County Sheriff)(WILX/Lee County Sheriff)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Jackson County elementary school teacher will appear in a Jackson County courtroom this morning.

Joseph (Josef) Comperchio, 66, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony charge punishable by up to life in prison and four counts of second-degree CSC, a 15-year felony.

Comperchio is accused of sexually abusing two people while he was a drama and music teacher at Saint John Catholic School in Jackson. The incidents reportedly occurred between 1974 and 1977 while the victims were between the ages of 9 and 11.

It is all a part of state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation.

Comperchio was arrested in September in Fort Meyers, FL. He waived extradition and was returned to Michigan on Oct. 1.

WILX will continue to update this story throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Disney reopening part of California Adventure Park next month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Nearby Disneyland is not ready for reopening.

News

Fmr. Holt Schools employee who admitted to tying minor up, sentenced to probation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
John Michael Roberts is due in court for sentencing Monday.

News

Target introduces new line reservation system

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The company aims to avoid big crowds outside of stores.

News

Guinness announces non-alcoholic stout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The new beer features water, barley, hops and yeast.

Latest News

News

Delta banning anti-maskers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Over 400 people are now on the no-fly list.

News

Section of South Pennsylvania Ave closed Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Businesses will remain open during road work.

News

President Trump in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Clinton County Tuesday, delivering remarks at the Capital Region International Airport.

National Politics

Democrats ask Pence to skip Barrett vote over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

VOD Recordings

Former Holt Public Schools employee to be sentenced Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
John Michael Roberts is due in court for sentencing Monday

News

No one injured in Delhi Township car fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Car caught fire on Bishop Rd in Delhi Township Sunday