El Paso imposes curfew as virus cases overwhelm hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Residents in the Texas border city of El Paso have been urged to stay home for two weeks as a spike in coronavirus cases overwhelms hospitals.

El Paso County has issued a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Earlier Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that part of the city’s civic center will be used as a temporary hospital to care for the ill.

El Paso County health officials reported 772 new coronavirus cases Sunday, which accounted for more than 20% of the state’s new cases.

