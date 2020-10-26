Advertisement

Disney reopening part of California Adventure Park next month

Nearby Disneyland is not ready for reopening.
Buena Vista Street in Disney's California Adventure Park
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Disney is opening outdoor dining and shopping in part of its California Adventure Park next month.

Visitors must wear masks, have temperatures taken, and maintain a safe social distance.

No rides will be open at the park, but shops and restaurants will be open to the public, including Kingswell Camera Shop, Trolley Treats, and Smokejumpers Grill.

Admission to Buena Vista Street will be free, and guests can access the section through a gate closer to Downtown Disney, rather than through the park’s main gates.

Nearby Disneyland is not yet ready for reopening, as its county is still in the “red” tier of coronavirus spread under the California’s new theme park reopening system.

Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm are located in Orange County which is in the third category, “substantial.” 35 miles north, Universal Studios Hollywood is in the lowest category, “widespread," in Los Angeles County.

