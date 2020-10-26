Detroit girl shot by father as he tries to stop dog attack

DETROIT (AP) - Police in Detroit say a 2-year-old girl was mauled by a dog and accidentally shot by her father who was trying to stop the animal. The girl was rushed to surgery because of bites on her head and face. Capt. Gary Johnson says a “huge” dog charged at the girl when someone opened the front door at her home. The girl’s father fired many shots at the dog but also struck his daughter in the arm. Police say she’s expected to survive. The dog was killed.

