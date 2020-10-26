Advertisement

Delta banning anti-maskers

Over 400 people are now on the no-fly list.
[FILE] A Delta Airlines jet sits on the tarmac at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (KVLY)
Oct. 26, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Delta Airlines has banned more than 400 people from flying for not following its mask policy.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says 460 people are now on its “no-fly” list.

Delta began requiring passengers wear masks on flights on May 4 and says the policy is to protect the health and safety of both passengers and crew members.

Since then all major airlines now mandate passengers wear masks.

