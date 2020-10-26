Busy intersection in Jackson closing for tree removal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A busy intersection that connects the City of Jackson to Summit Township will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. so unsafe trees can be removed. The closure will impact traffic at the intersection of Fourth Street, Stonewall Road and Horton Road.

Crews will be removing two trees on the Ella Sharp Park side of the intersection that are said to be threatening the stability of traffic signals. The trees are also being removed to prevent them from coming down in a storm.

Drivers will be re-directed to W. Hickory Avenue through Ella Sharp Park to Park Road to reach Stonewall and Horton roads. Oakwood Drive in Ella Sharp Park is currently closed for a sewer construction project, so driving through the east side of the park will not be an option.

