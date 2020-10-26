Advertisement

Brohm Plans To Coach This Saturday

Purdue NCAA college football head coach Jeff Brohm speaks at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, Tuesday, July 25, 2017.(G-Jun Yam | AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says he plans to return to the sideline Saturday at Illinois. Brohm has been in self-isolation for more than a week since testing positive for COVID-19. Big Ten rules require him to isolate for 10 days before returning to work. Brohm intends to return to the office Wednesday and coach this weekend. The bigger question surrounds All-American receiver Rondale Moore, who missed last weekend’s game for undisclosed reasons. Brohm provided no additional details about Moore’s absence and says a decision about the receiver’s status for Illinois will be made later this week.

