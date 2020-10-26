Ambulance stolen from Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department have confirmed that an ambulance was stolen from Sparrow Hospital. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m.

Sparrow Hospital Spokesman John Foren says that a patient left the hospital in the ambulance without being officially released.

Authorities currently have a 51-year-old male in custody. His identity is unknown.

There are no reported injuries. Additionally, the motive behind why the ambulance was stolen is not known either.

WILX will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.