Advertisement

24/7 Battleground States Channel on VUit

battleground states
battleground states(Jennifer Watkins)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

A brand new 24/7 channel on the VUit streaming app features content from local stations in every key Battleground States, including Michigan. Coverage will include key moments on the campaign trail where the vote is far from decided. The channel will provide viewers across the country an up-close look at what’s happening on the ground during the final weeks of this pivotal moment in U.S. politics.

You can watch here: https://www.vuit.com/live/17498/battleground-states

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free virtual memory screenings as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering free screenings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

National Politics

LIVE: US to get 9th justice with Dems powerless to block Barrett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
With no real power to stop the vote, Democrats argue the winner of the Nov. 3 election should choose the nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Former St. John Catholic School teacher in court Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The appearance is part of state AG Nessel’s clergy abuse investigation.

News

Disney reopening part of California Adventure Park next month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Nearby Disneyland is not ready for reopening.

Latest News

News

Fmr. Holt Schools employee who admitted to tying minor up, sentenced to probation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
John Michael Roberts is due in court for sentencing Monday.

News

Target introduces new line reservation system

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The company aims to avoid big crowds outside of stores.

News

Guinness announces non-alcoholic stout

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The new beer features water, barley, hops and yeast.

News

Delta banning anti-maskers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Over 400 people are now on the no-fly list.

News

Section of South Pennsylvania Ave closed Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
Businesses will remain open during road work.

News

President Trump in Mid-Michigan Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Anderson
President Donald Trump is making a campaign stop in Clinton County Tuesday, delivering remarks at the Capital Region International Airport.