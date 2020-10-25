Advertisement

Pro Choice with Heart Protest at the capitol

The protesters stood in silence and wore red hoods with capes as a symbol of women’s oppression from the book and TV show Handmaids Tale.
The protesters stood in silence and wore red hoods with capes as a symbol of women's oppression from the book and TV show Handmaids Tale.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A small group of women in red cloaks and silence what the scene at the Michigan State Capitol Sunday afternoon.

The women were a part of the nationwide group called Pro Choice with Heart which held protests scheduled nationwide in places such as Washington D.C. and California.

They held signs supporting pro choice and memorializing the late Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The protesters stood in silence and wore red hoods with capes as a symbol of women’s oppression from the book and TV show Handmaids Tale.

Pro Choice with Heart member Sydney Schmock explains what she believes when it comes to abortions.

“A woman should be able to do whatever with their body. I understand there should be limitations on it. They shouldn’t be restricted to no be able to have that choice of it. They should always have the choice so they don’t go the unsafe way.”

According to a press release the group is worried the Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett will make it so women won’t be able to have a choice as it pertains to their bodies once they become pregnant.

