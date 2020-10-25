Advertisement

County jail switching inmate mail to electronic tablets

(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A county jail in suburban Detroit is scrapping normal postal mail delivery for inmates and switching their communications over to specialized electronic tablets.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says the move eliminates the hand-processing of incoming and outgoing inmate mail and keeps contraband and illegal drugs from entering the facility through mail.

The sheriff’s office is working with Florida-based technology company Smart Communications which is providing the tablets.

All inmate postal mail now will be sent to Smart Communications where it will be screened and scanned into a high-definition color copy.

It then will be delivered electronically to inmates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One man injured in Lansing shooting Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A 24-year-old man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

News

Large gameday gatherings in East Lansing neighborhoods

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
While the Michigan State University Campus was unusually sparse for a gameday, the surrounding neighborhoods were highly active.

News

Michigan State falls to Rutgers 38-27 in season opener

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Spartans fall to Rutgers in Mel Tucker's debut.

News

Spartans’ Big Game Day: what to know about the first home game amid COVID-19 and new rules

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Police are strongly encouraging fans to stay home and enjoy the game and not come to campus where all parking lots will be closed off.

Latest News

News

Whitmer, Dems launching 4-day bus tour with Biden’s campaign

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Whitmer, Dems launching 4-day bus tour with Biden's campaign

News

Mid-Michigan’s high school football scores and highlights from 10-24-2020

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from the Mid-Michigan area.

Sports

Game of the Week: Mason Bulldogs in 40-10 for second straight undefeated season, CAAC Red title

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Mason scored 40 unanswered points

News

Swimmers shocked by MSU decision

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
Swimmers react to Michigan State University’s decision to cut their sport

News

Haslett marshall

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT

News

Waverly Kzoo

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT