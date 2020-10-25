County jail switching inmate mail to electronic tablets

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - A county jail in suburban Detroit is scrapping normal postal mail delivery for inmates and switching their communications over to specialized electronic tablets.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says the move eliminates the hand-processing of incoming and outgoing inmate mail and keeps contraband and illegal drugs from entering the facility through mail.

The sheriff’s office is working with Florida-based technology company Smart Communications which is providing the tablets.

All inmate postal mail now will be sent to Smart Communications where it will be screened and scanned into a high-definition color copy.

It then will be delivered electronically to inmates.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.