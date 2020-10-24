Advertisement

Whitmer, Dems launching 4-day bus tour with Biden’s campaign

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is launching a four-day bus tour across Michigan with Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign before the Nov. 3 election.

No passengers will actually be on the bus, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats instead will travel in a vehicle caravan.

The tour starts Friday in Taylor, a Detroit suburb, with a rally hosted by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell. Whitmer, a co-chair of Biden’s campaign, plans to appear at some events over the four-day period. Stops will include car rallies, sign distributions, early-voting sites, absentee ballot drop boxes and volunteer mobilization events.

