Swimmers react to Michigan State University’s decision to cut their sport

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Thursday that they were cutting both men’s and women’s swimming and diving after the 2020-2021 school year.

There is a lot of sadness and shock from some Spartan athletes as they try to navigate some uncharted waters.

A sister duo, Erin and Riley Szara, have spent years to get to the MSU swim and dive team. So for them, hearing the news is extremely hard-especially since they weren’t given a warning.

“Bill Beekman told us that we were cut and everyone... The room just collapsed, like everyone was devastated. Most of the girls started crying. [The] boys were crying too. It was just like so surreal, like hearing him say that," said Erin.

The sisters say that they are still trying to process the announcement of the men’s and women’s swim and dive teams being cut.

Erin says this won’t affect her as much with her being a senior. However, this is only her sister’s freshman year.

“Freshman and sophomores, now they have to think about transferring and like starting their lives over,” said Erin. “But we really have like no choice here and it was just like a bombshell that they dropped on us. I don’t even know what to say. They ruined like a lot of my teammates' lives based on this.”

MSU Athletic Director Bill Beekman says this wasn’t an easy decision for the university. The decision was made for financial reasons and not entirely tied to the pandemic.

“An extraordinarily difficult decision. A very sad day for me, personally. Obviously, for all of them and their coaches and for Spartan Athletics. But, I think at the end of the day the right decision for Spartan Athletics,” said Beekman.

The MSU Athletic Director says that as of right now, there are no plans to cut other sports.

