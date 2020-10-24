Advertisement

One man injured in Lansing shooting Saturday

Police said suspect is in custody
24-year-old man recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police Department confirmed a shooting in Lansing Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the 200 block of Howe Avenue.

A 24-year-old man is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect involved in the shooting is in police custody.

According to police, the shooting was not random.

