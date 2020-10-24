Mid-Michigan’s high school football scores and highlights from 10-24-2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night and there were plenty of high caliber matchups in the Mid-Michigan area. Links to highlights and all of the scores you need are listed below.
11-Man Football
Game of the Week
Mason 40, Williamston 10 - Highlights
East Lansing 41, Okemos 0 - Highlights
Grand Ledge 15, Holt 14 - Highlights
Lansing Catholic 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 13 - Highlights
DeWitt 43, Stevensville-Lakeshore 6 - Highlights
Waverly 44, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6 - Highlights
Haslett 14, Marshall 13 - Highlights
Pinckney 41, Fowlerville 0
Hastings 37, Charlotte 18
St. Johns 14, Alpena 6
Belding 46, Eaton Rapids 3
Reading 1, Concord 0 (Forfeit)
Jonesville 46, Homer 6
Hemlock 50, Laingsburg 0
Bronson 52, Springport 6
Bath 48, Perry 19
Carson City-Crystal 53, Fulton 7
Potterville 22, Wyoming Lee 12
Saginaw Nouvel 27, Fowler 13
Olivet 61, Stockbridge 12 (Thursday/Final)
Dansville 27, Saranac 13
East Jackson 35, Allen Park Cabrini 21
White Pigeon 28, Leslie 22
Addison 56, Grass Lake 22
Hanover-Horton 51, Manchester 7
Jackson 63, Jackson Northwest 34
Michigan Center 40, Napoleon 7
Chelsea 26, Monroe 17
8-Man Football
Morrice 58, Deckerville 30
Portland St. Patrick 52, Burr Oak 19
Climax-Scotts 50, Webberville 6
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.