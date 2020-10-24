Mid-Michigan’s high school football scores and highlights from 10-24-2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The high school football regular season came to a close Friday night and there were plenty of high caliber matchups in the Mid-Michigan area. Links to highlights and all of the scores you need are listed below.

11-Man Football

Game of the Week

Mason 40, Williamston 10 - Highlights

East Lansing 41, Okemos 0 - Highlights

Grand Ledge 15, Holt 14 - Highlights

Lansing Catholic 28, Pewamo-Westphalia 13 - Highlights

DeWitt 43, Stevensville-Lakeshore 6 - Highlights

Waverly 44, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6 - Highlights

Haslett 14, Marshall 13 - Highlights

Pinckney 41, Fowlerville 0

Hastings 37, Charlotte 18

St. Johns 14, Alpena 6

Belding 46, Eaton Rapids 3

Reading 1, Concord 0 (Forfeit)

Jonesville 46, Homer 6

Hemlock 50, Laingsburg 0

Bronson 52, Springport 6

Bath 48, Perry 19

Carson City-Crystal 53, Fulton 7

Potterville 22, Wyoming Lee 12

Saginaw Nouvel 27, Fowler 13

Olivet 61, Stockbridge 12 (Thursday/Final)

Dansville 27, Saranac 13

East Jackson 35, Allen Park Cabrini 21

White Pigeon 28, Leslie 22

Addison 56, Grass Lake 22

Hanover-Horton 51, Manchester 7

Jackson 63, Jackson Northwest 34

Michigan Center 40, Napoleon 7

Chelsea 26, Monroe 17

8-Man Football

Morrice 58, Deckerville 30

Portland St. Patrick 52, Burr Oak 19

Climax-Scotts 50, Webberville 6

