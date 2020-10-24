Lansing Catholic takes down Pewamo-Westphalia 28-13 in the battle of reigning champions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic gave Pewamo-Westphalia their toughest test of the season this week. The score was tied 7-7 at halftime, and that was all the fire the Cougars needed. They came out running the ball very well and hopped out to a 14-7 lead in the third quarter. A 14-yard QB keeper into the endzone gave the Cougars a 21-7 lead with just 4:51 to go in the game, but PW would not go away quietly. They quickly scored a TD of their own, but failed to convert to 2-point try, making the score 21-13 with 2:54 to go in the fourth. Just 20 seconds later, the Cougars churned out a 50-yard touchdown run, another QB keeper. That iced the game and cemented the final score as 28-13.

Lansing Catholic finishes their season with a stellar win and a 4-2 record. Pewamo-Westphalia suffers their first loss since 2018. Their regular season record finishes at 5-1. Both teams will find out their first-round playoff opponents on Sunday.

