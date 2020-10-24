Advertisement

Health officials confirm 3,300 new coronavirus cases

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 23, Michigan health officials have reported 3,300 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 35 deaths. The state total now sits at 158,026 cases and 7,182 deaths.

Clinton County reports 894 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 939 cases and 11 deaths.

Ingham County reports 4,365 cases and 62 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,617 cases and 62 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 628 cases and 33 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

