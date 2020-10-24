Haslett Vikings end season on a high note

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett Vikings gave up the first touchdown to the Marshall Redhawks early in the game, but Quarterback Xander Thelen led them on a scoring drive to answer in the first quarter.

Thelen took the ball from their side of the field to deep into Marshall territory, then scored on the next play.

The 14-13 win gave Haslett momentum heading into the playoffs.

