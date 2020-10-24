Game of the Week: Mason Bulldogs in 40-10 for second straight undefeated season, CAAC Red title

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - You may not know it by the look of the scoreboard Friday, but the Mason Bulldogs were actually down during Friday’s game against the Williamston Hornets.

“Anytime you get yourself in a position you’re not used to which is being down 7-0, that scares you a little bit, but I told the kids coming in ‘this is a test you prepared for all year.’ they handled it very well, we got the ball back, went down and scored and things just started to cascade from there,” said Mason Coach Gary Houghton.

It cascaded to 40 unanswered points for the Bulldogs on their way to a second straight undefeated regular season and a second straight CAAC Red title.

Houhgton says his team worked hard to get there.

“I honestly think this was the most well-conditioned group that I’ve seen since I’ve been part of the program. I’m really excited for these kids and the community, really happy."

Houghton said if he could give his players a grade for their performance, it would be an A+.

The Bulldogs hope to keep their momentum going for the playoffs next week.

