East Lansing Mayor wants people to be safe on upcoming game day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens says only three tickets were issued last weekend- and he hopes that number stays low this coming weekend.

The city is now moving from an educational approach to enforcement. Anyone caught hosting a party will be issued a ticket.

Mayor Stephens says a safer option to celebrate the Spartans' return to the football field would be visiting a restaurant since they have more protections in place than a private residence.

The mayor says he’s staying cautiously optimistic this weekend.

“I think this week is really going to show us what we’re looking out for. For the rest of the season, I think this is going to be an indicator of really what we’re going to see next Saturday...the Saturday after that in terms of gatherings, the amount of people that come into the city, and really the violations that are occurring. And, I think that’s going to also inform the rules that we put in place or maybe even edit at a certain point to try and slow the spread,” he said.

Mayor Stephens says he’ll be joined by other city leadership on Friday. They will be touring East Lansing neighborhoods to monitor how the community is navigating their first home football game.

