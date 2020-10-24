Advertisement

East Lansing finishes off perfect regular season by shutting out Okemos 41-0

Trojans defense pitches third shutout of the season.
By Natalie Kerwin
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Trojans played their final game of the season tonight against Okemos, shutting out the Chieftains 41-0 and wrapping up their season at 6-0. This win seals the deal for a first place tie with DeWitt in the CAAC Blue Division.

Okemos finished the season 0-6 with no wins on the board, but the team will get another chance to improve in the playoffs. All teams make the playoffs this season - those selections will be made on Sunday, Oct 25.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mid-Michigan’s high school football scores and highlights from 10-24-2020

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from the Mid-Michigan area.

Sports

Lansing Catholic takes down Pewamo-Westphalia 28-13 in the battle of reigning champions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ian Gilmour
Lansing Catholic wins the battle of the reigning state champions.

Sports

Waverly Warriors win, will host playoff game for first time in school history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
They finish the season with a 44-6 win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Sports

DeWitt captures share of CAAC Blue title with 43-6 win over Stevensville-Lakeshore

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ian Gilmour
Panthers clinch share of CAAC Blue title with win over Stevensville-Lakeshore.

Latest News

Sports

Grand Ledge Comets top Holt Rams on Homecoming night

Updated: 1 hour ago
Grand Ledge wins by one to move to 4-2

Sports

Haslett Vikings end season on a high note

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
A 14-13 win gives Haslett momentum heading into the postseason

Sports

Game of the Week: Mason Bulldogs in 40-10 for second straight undefeated season, CAAC Red title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Mason scored 40 unanswered points

News

Haslett marshall

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Waverly Kzoo

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Dewitt Lakeshore

Updated: 1 hours ago