East Lansing finishes off perfect regular season by shutting out Okemos 41-0

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Trojans played their final game of the season tonight against Okemos, shutting out the Chieftains 41-0 and wrapping up their season at 6-0. This win seals the deal for a first place tie with DeWitt in the CAAC Blue Division.

Okemos finished the season 0-6 with no wins on the board, but the team will get another chance to improve in the playoffs. All teams make the playoffs this season - those selections will be made on Sunday, Oct 25.

