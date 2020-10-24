Advertisement

DeWitt captures share of CAAC Blue title with 43-6 win over Stevensville-Lakeshore

Panthers improve to (6-0) with the win
By Ian Gilmour
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The DeWitt Panthers hosted the Stevensville Lakeshore Lancers from the west side of Michigan Friday night. DeWitt made plays all game and it started on the very first one. They picked off the Lancers QB to set themselves up with great field position. They punched in a touchdown on that drive and added seven more points by the end of the first quarter. The second quarter continued much like the first, with DeWitt scoring another touchdown to make it 21-0. The final score was 43-6.

DeWitt finishes their regular season with a perfect record of 6-0. Lakeshore finishes their regular season at 4-2. Both teams will find out their first round playoff opponents on Sunday.

