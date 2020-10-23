Two men in Whitmer plot back in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joseph Morrison, 26, and Pete Musico, 42, are facing several state charges including threats of terrorism and providing material support for terrorist acts.

Prosecutors claim they’re founding members of the “Wolverine Watchmen” militia. They also claim the men allowed other suspects to train on their property in Munith.

Shortly after being assigned to the case, Musico’s attorney, Kareem Johnson, filed a motion for a bond review after seeing bond was set at $10 million, calling it unreasonable.

Their bond hearings start at 10:00 a.m. Friday in Jackson County District Court.

Their bond hearings start at 10:00 a.m. Friday in Jackson County District Court.

