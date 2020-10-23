Advertisement

Two men in Whitmer plot back in court

The two are facing several state charges including threats of terrorism and providing material support for terrorist acts.
Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison
Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joseph Morrison, 26, and Pete Musico, 42, are facing several state charges including threats of terrorism and providing material support for terrorist acts.

Prosecutors claim they’re founding members of the “Wolverine Watchmen” militia. They also claim the men allowed other suspects to train on their property in Munith.

Shortly after being assigned to the case, Musico’s attorney, Kareem Johnson, filed a motion for a bond review after seeing bond was set at $10 million, calling it unreasonable.

Their bond hearings start at 10:00 a.m. Friday in Jackson County District Court.

The hearings will be streamed on the WILX Facebook page and at WILX.com.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Facebook Oversight Board ready to take on cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The idea was first introduced two years ago.

News

Lizzo visiting Detroit Friday in support of Biden-Harris ticket

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The 32-year-old is one of several high-profile entertainment figures to make a push for Biden before the election.

News

Eaton County intersection getting updated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
The intersection is known for flooding and detours.

News

Eaton Rapids School District preparing for students to return to buildings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Krystle Holleman
A hybrid schedule starts next month.

Latest News

News

MSU student asks president to "rethink"

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Michigan State University sophomore named Noah Morrison wrote a letter to President Samuel Stanley about the university’s decision to cancel spring break.

News

Staudt’s Rising Star: Zyeir Rembert

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This week’s Rising Star is Zyeir Rembert of Lansing

News

Michigan State University student writes letter to administration after spring break cancellation

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet and Gabrielle Reed
Without spring break, the university is offering three midweek days without classes for a break.

News

Michigan Supreme Court extends landlord tenant order through end of 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The approved amendments make it so that courts have to continue holding a pretrial hearing and advising tenants as well as providing assistance programs.

VOD Recordings

Fire forces church to find a new home

Updated: 12 hours ago
Fire forces church to find new home

VOD Recordings

Former Lansing Police Officer suing city

Updated: 12 hours ago
Former Lansing Police officer suing city