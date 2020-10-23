The Latest: UNGA head concerned NY mayor won’t meet on virus

(AP) -The president of the United Nations General Assembly has expressed concern that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio rejected a meeting with him to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the work of the 193-member world organization. Volker Bozkir says the United Nations is “happy to generate billions of dollars in economic benefits and tens of thousands of jobs in New York City.” But the Turkish politician says he was disappointed at the mayor’s refusal to meet him. In a response, New York City’s commissioner for international affairs says de Blasio and the city have an excellent relationship with the U.N.

