LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Rising Star is Zyeir Rembert of Lansing. He’s a 10-year-old first baseman for the junior Waverly Warriors. He also plays pitcher.

Zyeir works hard every day to improve. He impresses those around him with his raw talent and determination.

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Zyeir Rembert.

