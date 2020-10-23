Advertisement

Sparrow hosting 8th annual gala virtually

Proceeds will benefit the Sparrow Eaton Emergency Department.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Eaton Hospital is holding its eighth annual gala, as a unique, virtual experience Saturday, Nov. 7, from 7:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Proceeds benefit the Sparrow Eaton Emergency Department and its purchase of state-of-the-art equipment.

“This is Sparrow Eaton’s premier event where we come together to celebrate our hospital, our team and our community,” said Dana Pray, manager, Development and Experience, Sparrow Eaton. “This year is like no other, yet we are not quitting.”

The event will be held virtually at various local hosts' homes. It will feature a silent auction, live entertainment, and a chance to win a grand prize two-night stay for two at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

There are three ways to participate:

  • Register as a party host (with a maximum of 10 people per home to ensure social distancing).
  • Register as a guest by purchasing a ticket under the name of your host.
  • Become a “Sizzle on the Sofa” supporter participating in the silent auction.

The annual gala is supported by MSU Federal Credit Union. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online HERE.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

